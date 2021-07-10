Four Years Later, Destiny 2’s Most Annoying Thing Remains Blue Gear Drops – Forbes

Destiny 2

Bungie gets a lot of flack from players about changes or additions or the lack of either, but fundamentally, I believe Destiny is a series that listens to its playerbase more than most, and implements long-held requests eventually. The game has been transformed by fan feedback over the years, arguably for the better, though there’s one exception to that rule.

Yes, it’s time to rant about blue drops again.

I was inspired by this because of Solstice of Heroes, where you open packages to usually find, more often than not, blue drops. Blue gear drops in the wild and it is mandatory that you pick it up. If you walk over it, it will go to your inventory. If you purposefully avoid it, it will go to your postmaster, often pushing far more valuable stuff out. Multiple blue drops occur at the end of every Gambit match, Crucible game or strike run. I am not kidding when I say I believe with all my Destiny playtime, I have probably spent entire days of my life disassembling blue drops from my inventory or postmaster.

Despite all this, Bungie has changed almost nothing about blue drops in the last four years. The only changes they made are that very rarely a blue can gap-fill a slot where you’re lacking behind in power, and then they added…more blue drops. A new machine gun and a bow so there are now blue versions of those weapons too. Yay.

What’s frustrating about this is that there are so many potential solutions to the blue drop problem that Bungie just doesn’t implement. Their explanation is that new players need blue drops to gear up, but I mean, how long is it until you start getting legendary drops consistently in Destiny, like an hour?

But fine, I won’t propose deleting blue drops from the game altogether, as much as I would be perfectly fine with that. But how about any of the following changes?

Do what Outriders does and have a setting where you pick what level of loot auto-collects when you run over it or leave a zone. You can deselect blues and it would effectively be like they didn’t exist anymore (if this worked for end of match drops, too).

Do not send blues to the postmaster. Even if new players want them for a brief period of time, without question sending blues to the postmaster does more harm than good for the vast majority of players.

Do not allow blues to take priority over literally anything in postmaster. If they still go to the postmaster? Fine, but never have them push out exotics, shards, prisms, legendaries, materials, anything else. They are always lowest priority.

Replace most blues with anything more useful. I would rather see pretty much anything else in the game drop besides blues. Materials bundles, enhancement cores, upgrade modules, just something of actual use.

Turn on auto-shard. This is a combination of a few of the above, but Destiny 1 quite literally had this for green items. Make it a menu setting where when you pick up a blue, it auto-dismantles into materials rather than going to your inventory. New players won’t even know it exists so it won’t matter for them.

Allow item previews before picking gear up. This would fundamentally change how engrams work, and yet there’s a reason almost every other game from Borderlands to Diablo does this. You can drop all the crap gear you want, you just make it optional to pick up. So you can hover over a blue or legendary or exotic to see what it is before deciding to grab it. I feel like Destiny may not implement this because of its “action oriented” gameplay that it doesn’t want to slow down so people can check drops, but it’s just another possibility.

If we’re being honest, Destiny’s “junk drop” problem isn’t limited to just blues. Pretty much all legendary armor outside of extremely specific high-stat sources is trash once you get a single copy for transmog. Umbral engrams jammed in the slot with Prime Engrams and Bright Engrams won’t allow you to pick up new legendaries or exotic either, and I can’t even tell you how many Umbrals I’ve dismantled to make space this season rather than flying to the HELM to use them. But it all starts with blues, the worst offender. I want them dead. And if not dead, than any one of these solutions I’ve listed should help the problem.

