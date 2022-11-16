Four University of Idaho students found dead near campus in US

Police say they are investigating the ‘suspected homicide’ of the students in the college town of Moscow.

Police in the US state of Idaho say they are investigating the deaths of four university students whose bodies were found in a home near the campus.

The deaths have been classified as suspected homicides, according to police in Moscow, a college town in north-central Idaho.

The bodies of the students from the University of Idaho were discovered on Sunday after police responded to a report about an unconscious person, the city administration said in a statement.

No additional details were available, including the cause of death.

All classes for Monday were cancelled, the university said, and are set to resume on Tuesday.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide,” the university’s president, Scott Green, said in a statement.

Soon after the bodies were found, the university alerted students to shelter in place for about an hour until police concluded that there was no threat to others in the area.

Police in Moscow were seeking information from the public for the ongoing investigation.

