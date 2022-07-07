four-top-hal-officials-in-race-for-cmd’s-post;-psu-staring-at-big-projects,-possible-fighter-export

BENGALURU: Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (

HAL

), which has several big orders to deliver and new projects in the pipeline will see its

CMD

’s post go vacant by the end of the month.

With the incumbent preparing to vacate the office by July 31, four top officials from HAL — CB

Ananthakrishnan

, director (finance); Sajal Prakash, CEO (accessories division);

D Deepak

, executive director (HR) and

S Anbuvelan

, CEO (helicopter complex) — are in the race for the top post.

While all these officials have formally applied for the job, HAL insiders said there are also some contenders from the outside. Multiple officials in HAL batted for an insider to take Madhavan’s position given that the PSU is on the cusp of transformation, while some argued that a technocrat from outside could bring in the much-needed freshness.

Of the four internal candidates, two (Anbuvelan and Prakash) are technocrats and the other two are non-technical people, with Ananthakrishnan being the senior most.

“The incumbent HAL CMD,

R Madhvan

, will superannuate on July 31, 2022. The Government has a system in place that takes care of the selection process and this post itself. Cannot comment on the nitty-gritty of it,” HAL spokesperson Gopal Sutar told TOI.

Biz Diversification

The Public Sector Enterprises Board (PESB) has already invited applications for the CMD’s post but is yet to shortlist candidates. “It sometimes takes months and there have been instances of a senior official temporarily holding charge until PESB appoints a new CMD,” one source said.

Aside from Indian armed forces, “HAL has also established a foothold in export in more than 20 countries, having demonstrated its quality and price competitiveness. HAL is a major partner for the space programs of Isro. It has also diversified into the industrial & marine gas tribune business and has 20 production units and 10 R&D centres across India with a total manpower of 26,000,” the PESB said.

Big Projects

Among the big projects HAL has is the manufacturing and delivery of 83 light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighter aircraft, commissioning of a new helicopter plant, multiple engine projects that have been self-funded without user commitment, among other things.

Designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Tejas is also in the race to become Malaysia’s preferred fighter to replace its ageing MiG-29 fleet.

While no final decision on that has been made yet, HAL CMD R Madhavan told TOI: “At this juncture, all I can say is we are in the lead and if we manage to strike a government-to-government deal then there will be no other competition. Some processes are still pending and since we also have the SU-30 maintenance on offer, we are confident. Also, I’ve had several meetings with top officials from there including their special envoy and defence minister, the indications are positive.”

If Malaysia picks Tejas for its armed forces, this would be the first time an indigenously built fighter from India is used by another country. HAL, for several years, has been supplying multiple helicopters to other friendly countries.

