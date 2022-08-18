four-students-drown-in-lagos-beach-while-celebrating-their-waec-results

In a tragic turn of events, four students of the Kuramo Senior College in Lagos have drowned in the Elegushi beach while celebrating their WAEC results.

It was gathered that eight students went to their school to collect their recently released West African Examination Council (WAEC) results on Tuesday, August 16.

Out of excitement, they decided to go to the beach to celebrate and have fun along with one of their other friends.

All nine students entered the beach but sadly, only five of them made it out alive. Four of them, two males and two females, drowned and their bodies are yet to be recovered.

Following the horrific incident, three of the students fled the scene out of fear, while two others aged 14 and 16 waited till men of the Nigerian Police Force arrived. They also provided the names of the drowned students.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirming the incident, said the families of some of the victims have been contacted.

In other news, a 55-year-old man, Abdulwaheed Lamidi, has died after meeting a lady he met online at City International Motel, Council Bus-Stop in Ikotun, Lagos state.

The 32-year-old lady reportedly travelled from her house in another state to visit Lamidi in Lagos on Saturday, after they met online and began a romantic relationship.

While they were lodged in the motel, things took a drastic turn when Lamidi suddenly slumped in the toilet, prompting the lady to call for help on Sunday morning.

When some employees of the motel rushed into the room, they found Lamidi lying motionless on the ground.