four-shootings-in-boston-overnight,-one-fatal

Associated Press
Philippine military plane crashes, 17 dead, 40 rescued
The Philippine defense secretary says at least 17 people have been killed and 40 rescued in the crash of a Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops in a southern province. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue efforts are ongoing. Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana did not immediately say how many people were on board the aircraft and if there were casualties after it crashed on landing shortly before noon in Bangkal village in the mountainous town of Patikul in Sulu province.
The Daily Beast
A Right-Wing Blogger’s Pro-Cop Crusade Is Driving This College Town Nuts
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyDavid Blaska is no stranger to political controversy. But the 71-year-old provocateur’s latest campaign might be his most bizarre yet.The conservative blogger, who says he’s been “annoying liberals” in Madison, Wisconsin, since birth, took his game to another level this week when he filed a federal lawsuit against the city, claiming that he had been the victim of racial discrimination. His beef? He says he was not chosen for a seat on
Associated Press
Massachusetts police ID suspects in armed highway standoff
The Massachusetts State Police have identified eight of the 11 males who were arrested following an hourslong armed standoff that partially shut down Interstate 95. People in the movement believe individual citizens hold sovereignty over, and are independent of, the authority of federal and state governments.
Good Morning America
Feds warned last spring of spike in violence and extremism during pandemic: Memo
While COVID-19’s surge has ebbed, violence is on the rise across the United States. There has been a rash of gun violence in what President Joe Biden called an “epidemic,” including several public mass shootings, increases in incidents in major metropolitan areas and an uptick in road rage clashes. Federal authorities saw that swell in violence spurred on by COVID’s hardships coming — before the pandemic even got into full swing.
Associated Press
Philippine military’s worst air disaster kills 52, wounds 51
Philippine troops found the last five dead from the crash of a transport aircraft in the south and two wounded survivors died Monday, raising the death toll to 52 in the military’s worst air disaster, officials said. The Lockheed C-130 Hercules was carrying 96 people, mostly combat troops, when it overshot the runway while landing Sunday at the Jolo airport in Sulu province, military officials said. Troops, police and firefighters rescued 49 injured military personnel, including a few who jumped off the aircraft before it exploded and was gutted by fire.
The Telegraph
What does Boris’s lockdown announcement mean for theatres, festivals and nightclubs?
The Prime Minister announced this afternoon that most remaining coronavirus restrictions could be lifted from July 19, emphasising that personal responsibility rather than legislation would become the major determinant of peoples’ behaviour. This is welcome news for the arts industry, which for the past 18 months has been shut down or open in a limited manner, to prevent the spread of infection. However, Johnson was careful to clarify that the decision on whether or not restrictions will be lift
Associated Press
Queen awards UK health service on its 73rd anniversary
Queen Elizabeth II has awarded the U.K.’s highest civilian award for gallantry to the National Health Service, offering a handwritten message of thanks to the public organization and its workers on its 73rd anniversary. In a message written on Windsor Castle stationery, the monarch said it gave her great pleasure to give the award from a grateful nation. The award came as Britain prepared for a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London to commemorate the public healthcare service’s founding and honor workers on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.