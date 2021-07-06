By Tordue Salem, Abuja

Four members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Zamfara State, in the House of Representatives, have defected to the All Progressives Congress(APC).

The lawmakers are, Reps Bello Hassan Shinkafi, Ahmed Bakura, Ahmed Shehu and Suleiman Gumi.

Their defection is coming few days after Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, also crossed from the PDP to the ruling APC.

In a letter signed by Rep. Suleiman Gumi and read in plenary by the Speaker, Rep. Gbajabiamila, the lawmakers claimed they left because of the crisis in it, which led to the dissolution of the state chapter by the national leadership of the party.