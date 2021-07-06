By Udora Orizu

Four members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Zamfara State, in the House of Representatives on Tuesday defected to the All Progressives Congress(APC).

The lawmakers are, Hon. Bello Hassan Shinkafi, Hon. Ahmed Bakura, Hon. Ahmed Shehu and Hon. Suleiman Gumi.

Their defection is coming few days after Governor Bello Matawalle defected to the ruling APC.

In a letter signed by Hon. Suleiman Gumi and read at plenary by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, the lawmakers hinged their decision to leave the PDP, on crisis within it, which led to dissolution of the state chapter by the national leadership of the party.