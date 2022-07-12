four-more-rivers-apc-chiefs-dump-party

It’s good riddance, says Finebone

Four more major stakeholders in All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State have left the party, citing bad leadership.

This comes less than 24 hours after The Guardian report predicted that more members would likely dump the party following unresolved matters in the state APC.

The latest party chiefs, who left yesterday, were: Mr. Chidi Wihioka from Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency; former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr. Friday Nkee-ee and Dr. Chigbo Sam-Eligwe. Also on the list is former Nigerian Youth leader, worldwide, Marvin Yobana.

Wihioka in letter to the ward chairman of the party, said: “My decision was taken based on high-handedness of one man, who thinks and believes he owns the party in Rivers State and his refusal to allow peace reign in the party by giving everyone in the party equal playing field.”

Wihioka promised to continue to work for the success of the APC presidential candidaate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nkee-ee and Dr. Sam-Eligwe, who represented Khana State Constituency 2 in the 7th Assembly and Eligwe, who represented Ahoada West State Constituency in their separate letters stated that the APC had no value for its members describing it as a place where one individual controls everything; while Yobana said he chose to leave the party because he could not see any bright future there.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for APC in Rivers State, Chris Finebone, has said some of those leaving the party are people who worked tirelessly to destroy it and caused the party not to be on the ballot in 2019.

“There have been some movements, though I cannot term it exodus because that is relative. What is important is that such movements should be carefully appraised. The first individuals are those whom I can say added value to APC business while they were here. To them, we wish them well,” he said.

Finebone in a recorded message sent to newsmen said, there is also the few who have left much to our relief. These are persons leaving after a tortuous effort by them to kill the APC without success. They even caused us nonappearance on the ballot in 2019.

“To the exit of these particular persons, we say good riddance because they caused the party much more harm than good. Happily, some of them are having a second thought and taking advantage of the ongoing reconciliation effort in our party to retrace their steps.”