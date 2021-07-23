Four killed by generator fumes in Kwara – TheCable

Fumes from a power generating set are suspected to have caused the death of four persons in Sanmora, Irepodun LGA of Kwara state.

According to witness reports, the victims are from a family in the community known as Ojomu family, and they included a man, his wife, another woman and a friend of one of the children of the family.

They were said to have come from Lagos to celebrate the Sallah in their town and had left the generator set running over night inside their house.

Two other victims, who were found unconscious by residents who went into their apartment on Wednesday, have been admitted at the General Hospital, Offa.

“We discovered their bodies this morning (Wednesday) – the head of the house, his wife and her friend and the friend of one of his children who joined them to celebrate Sallah from Lagos,” one of the sources said.

“They celebrated into the night and later fell asleep with the generator on inside the house. One of the aged women in the compound who wanted to greet them this morning (Wednesday) discovered their bodies and raised the alarm.

“Two of them were still alive when residents went in. They are lying in critical condition at the hospital now and we don’t know their fate yet.”

Ajayi Okasanmi, the state police public relations officer, confirmed the development and asked that people should take safety precautions.

“We will continue to appeal to people to put safety first in all their actions. We, however, condoled with the affected family over this unfortunate incident,” he added.