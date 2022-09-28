Four clever celebrity eyeliner tricks to widen, lift and anti-age the eyes

Eyeliner is just a simple thing we use to give our eyes a bit of extra definition, right? Actually, when used correctly, an eyeliner can be a clever anti-ageing tool with the power to lift, brighten and shape your eyes in one simple sweep.

If you aren’t sure just how to use a pencil or a pen to your advantage, let the A-listers show you their tried and trusted tricks. From Victoria Beckham’s long-time brightening eye hack to Ariana Grande’s foolproof way of getting neat and lifted flicks, the celebs have all the youth-boosting eye secrets you could possibly want.

Here we explain five of their go-to eyeliner methods for you to try at home…

Kate Middleton

Kate uses a brown eyeliner on the outer third of her lower lash line

(Image: Getty)

To open her eyes in a youth-boosting way, it’s said Kate Middleton uses a brown eyeliner on the outer third of her lower lash line. This gives her a more rounded, wide-eyed appearance. Her top lids are then often given a neutral and soft smoky effect with a natural brown eyeshadow to complement the liner.

Copy Kate with a soft and smudgeable brown eyeliner like Eyeko’s Black Magic: Cocoa Edit Pencil Eyeliner in Brown, usually £16 but yours from just £7.50 here in this month’s Recharge and Refresh OK! Beauty Box – with products worth over £120. The texture of the pencil is creamy and easily blendable, yet sets to a waterproof finish that will stay put for up to eight hours. Perfect for recreating Kate’s hack.

Victoria Beckham

If you look closely you’ll see Victoria always wears a creamy or white liner on her lower waterline

(Image: Instagram / Victoria Beckham)

If you want to make your eyes appear rounded and brighter, VB has the perfect hack. In fact, she’s been turning to this trick for years to give her eyes a more youthful look. Her secret? A creamy coloured eyeliner drawn artfully on her lower waterline to give her eyes a wide-eyed and brightened appearance.

Shop her exact liner: Victoria Beckham Beauty Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil, £22 here.

Top tip: you can shop cheaper alternatives at Boots and Superdrug. Search for liners labelled “waterline pencils” as these are less likely to transfer and smudge during the day.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s MUA Sir John has a perfect eyeliner hack

(Image: Getty)

This eyeliner hack comes from Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John, who talked Byrdie through it. To give his A-list clients defined and sultry eyes, he first creates a flicked cat-eye using black liquid liner. He extends this right along the lash line. Then, the magic happens. He lifts the upper eyelid and fills in the waterline with a soft pencil eyeliner, making sure to fully connect the waterline pencil with the liquid black liner.

Shop the liner Sir John often uses: L’Oreal Paris Superliner Perfect Slim Eyeliner, £6.99 here.

Ariana Grande

Ariana shows off her signature eyeliner trick

(Image: TikTok / Ariana Grande)

Ariana is the queen of a feline flick. The singer is rarely seen without her signature liquid eyeliner look, which has prompted fans to ask her repeatedly for a tutorial on how she achieves such neat and symmetrical flicks.

Ariana delivered recently in the form of a TikTok video called “performing my ‘signature eyeliner’ technique”. You do have to have quite a steady hand but other than that, her method is pretty foolproof. She lifts the skin beneath her brows to give a taut base and then draws a flick using a black liquid eyeliner pen in one clean sweep down from the upper outer corners of her eyes.

Finally, she uses the tip of her nail to drag the eyeliner slightly more upwards to elongate the flick further. The result is a neat and lifted liner effect.

Shop her exact liner: R.E.M. Beauty At The Borderline Eyeliner Marker, £18 here.

-:

Best foundations for oily skin: from Fenty Pro Filt’r to L’Oréal Paris Infallible

‘This £12.99 niacinamide toner has done wonders for my big pores’

Get £120 of new season beauty treats for just £7.50 with the latest OK! Beauty Box

‘I tried a new long-lasting under-eye filler and I’ve never looked more awake’

Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter

–