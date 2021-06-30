four-arrested-in-connection-to-fatal-fire-at-assisted-living-center-in-new-york,-district-attorney-says

New York (CNN) Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal fire at a residential assisted living center in Spring Valley, New York, that killed a firefighter and a resident in March, the Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced Tuesday.

Arrest warrants were also issued for two others who are charged for actions in the Evergreen Court Home for Adults facility prior to the fire, Walsh said.

Father and son, Nathaniel Sommer and Aaron Sommer, are facing two counts of manslaughter in the second degree, one count of arson in the fourth degree for recklessly damaging a building, seven counts of assault in the third degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, and two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree, Walsh said in a news release.