four-abducted-students-of-bethel-baptist-high-school-escape,-regain-freedom

Four more abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, have regained their freedom.

The Kaduna State chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Joseph Hayab, told bioreports that the abducted students escaped from their abductors on Sunday, 25th July, and have since reunited with their parents.

According to Rev. Hayab, “God helping us, the four abducted students miraculously found their way out from the hands of their abductors and have been united to their parents for further medical check-up.”

Police rescue kidnapped Bethel baptist student, two others

The state chairman of CAN said that with the new development, there are still 83 students in the hands of their abductors.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige confirmed the new development.

Recall that bandits in their large number invaded the Bethel Baptist High school, Damishi, Kaduna in the early hours of Monday, 5th July, 2021 and went away with over 100 students.

Abducted Bethel Baptist students doing well – Bandits confirm

