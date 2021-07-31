Forza Motorsport 7 is getting delisted in September – Rock Paper Shotgun

Forza Motorsport 7 is driving off into the sunset in September. Turn 10 Studios have announced that Motorsport 7 is reaching its “end of life” status, which mostly means they’re removing any way for you to buy it. It’s a routine part of the Forza game lifecyle, they explain, so they’ve got plans in place for current owners to keep playing online and Xbox Game Pass folks to snag a permanent copy.

Xbox Game Studios and Turn 10 say that FM7 is officially being delisted from the Microsoft Store and being pulled from Xbox Game Pass as of September 15th, 2021. “Players who already own Forza Motorsport 7 will still be able to download and play the game and its associated content as normal,” they explain. “In addition, features like multiplayer and online services will still be accessible for those who own the game.”

<br />

If you’re not in tune with Forza, they explain that this is a pretty normal thing, bummer though it may be.

“Forza games have to go unlisted after several years because the third party licenses that we use to feature real-world cars, tracks and other elements will begin to expire,” the developers explain. FM7 originally launched back in October 2017, so it is about that time, eh?

As for Game Pass folks, who have access to the game with their subscription, Turn 10 say that those who’ve purchased DLC for FM7 will receive a token download a copy of the full game. Those will begin distribution on August 2 and expire on September 15, 2023, they say.

If you’re looking to snag it before it’s gone, there is a bit of good news. Microsoft are running a rather steep 75% discount on Forza Motorsport 7 until it gets taken back to the garage for good. You can find it over on the Microsoft Store for $10 until it gets delisted on September 15.