Forza Horizon 5 Releases New Info On Biomes & Seasons – Bleeding Cool News

Microsoft Game Studios revealed more info this week on Forza Horizon 5 as they released details on seasons and biomes in the game. It’s not exactly the most thrilling reveal for a lot of gamers, but if you’re a racing fan, you wanna know what kind of courses, terrain, and weather you’re going to be dealing with when the game comes around. On Xbox Wire, they give a slight preview to a lot of new areas, including the Tropical Coast, Arid Hills, the Living Desert, Rocky Coast, the urban City of Guanajuato, a Volcano, and more. You can read a snipper below with some screenshots and you can check out the article here.

“We knew from the beginning that we wanted this to be the biggest Forza Horizon yet. However, if we wanted to be the biggest, then we felt we also needed to offer the most diversity and contrast as well,” says Mike Brown, Creative Director of Forza Horizon at Playground Games. “Mexico is almost like the whole world in one country: snowy peaks, tropical jungles, epic canyons, beautiful beaches, ancient architecture, and modern cities. When you add on Mexico’s incredible culture – the music, the art, the history, the people – there is no more exciting location for the Horizon Festival.”

The Playground Games team has broken down Forza Horizon 5‘s Mexico into 11 distinct and unique biomes, each of which was painstakingly researched and recreated by the team. “Our team collects reference from the location and creates concept images that highlight the beauty and unique detail for each biome. We employ techniques such as photogrammetry to recreate the environment with precision accuracy,” says Don Arceta, Art Director for Forza Horizon 5 at Playground Games. “And we bring the beauty of the world in, through the sights and sounds you’ll find throughout every area. The goal of the artistic process is to make it feel like you’re really there.”

Seasons will also be returning to Forza Horizon 5, adding a new layer of diversity and complexity to the experience than previous Forza Horizon games. What’s more, each of the 11 unique biomes will transition though the seasons differently. As an example, spring means the rainy season in the jungles and farmland of Mexico, while summer could bring intense tropical thunderstorms along the coasts. Forza Horizon 5 seasons ensure Mexico is constantly evolving, encouraging players to explore the world in full each time the seasons change.