Forza Horizon 5 Guide: Car List, Locations, Feature List, and More – GTPlanet

Forza Horizon 5 will be the fifth title in the Forza Motorsport-spinoff Horizon series.

The Horizon series is developed in the UK by Playground Games, and although the titles are inspired by the Motorsport series they’re quite a different prospect. Taking place in a large open-world map, the series is as much about driving between races and discovering the world as it is racing.

As an Xbox Studios title, FH5 is exclusive to the Xbox console family, and will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles, along with PC through the Windows and Steam stores.

After months of rumors, Playground Games revealed Forza Horizon 5 during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 in June 2021.

The presentation confirmed several details that had long been part of speculation about the title. Firstly it was going to beat the next Forza Motorsport to launch, marking the first time that there was no Motorsport title between Horizon releases.

Also confirmed was the game’s location: Mexico. As with previous titles, this would be a large map based on the landscape of Mexico – specifically a region around the city of Guanajuato, a major location in the country’s motor industry – but not a direct 1:1 recreation. The map would also take in the Gulf coast, different types of desert, the rainforests, and an active volcano.

Forza Horizon 5 is scheduled to launch on November 9 2021, with Early Access available from November 5 for players who buy the digital-only Premium Edition.

Those dates apply across all platforms, covering Xbox One and Series consoles, PC on Steam and Windows stores, and on Game Pass.

Features

Open World

Forza Horizon 5 will be an open-world racer just like its predecessors. That means it’s set on a large map which takes inspiration from the real world — in this case Mexico — and players will be able to drive almost anywhere on it, not even limited to paved roads.

We haven’t seen the map yet, but we’ll expect a selection of areas themed around certain kinds of landscape (or “biomes”), with a mixture of more densely packed roads in urbanized areas such as the central city of Guanajuato and some other routes threading between them.

There’ll likely be some physical barriers, including impassable geography, but otherwise players should be able to drive from just about anywhere on the map to just about anywhere else in any manner.

It’s of particular note is that the FH5 map will be roughly 50% larger than the FH4 map, coming in at more than 40 square miles, and also features the highest point in the entire history of the Horizon games.

Story Mode

PG hasn’t revealed much about the story mode of FH5 just yet, but we expect something similar to previous titles in the series. The Horizon games are based around a player participating in the “Horizon Festival”, a celebration of motoring which attracts car enthusiasts from around the world to drive and race together.

One early piece of information on the single-player story is that you will be driving around the fictional Mexican map on “expeditions” to find new locations for the festival, though it’s not clear how that will pan out just yet.

In previous games it’s all been about your ability to race cars, to improve your influence – referred to as “kudos” in pre-release material for this title – and bank account to get access to more exclusive and quicker cars, and better races.

We’d also expect to see a number of side-quests. FH4 had you as a delivery driver, stunt man, taxi driver, and even The Stig, and we’ll probably see more of the same.

Season Changes & Weather

FH5 will bring back the season-change mechanism from FH4, though there are set to be a few changes which we’ll learn about in due course.

PG has discussed the weather in FH5 on a couple of occasions, and it appears that the discrete sets of weather for each season – as we saw in FH4 – are less of a thing than the climate for each biome. That would, for example, mean snow remaining on the map’s highest points during the summer season.

Other weather phenomena, such as sandstorms and hurricanes, have also been mentioned, and we’ll find out more in due course.

Vehicle Customization

FH4 featured an incredible range of vehicle modifications, and we expect that to return in FH5. That’s been partly confirmed with a statement that the game will feature hundreds more visual upgrades and thousands more performance parts.

In all probability then, many vehicles could have mechanical tuning of every major component and even engine and drivetrain swaps, with bodykits, light bars, and aerodynamic pieces available too.

There’s no confirmation yet of a livery editor, but we’d fully expect that to return from FH4 too. That will allow players the scope to repaint and sticker-up their cars.

DLC & Expansions

PG hasn’t made any specific mention of any expansions just yet, but the listing for the game’s Premium Edition includes “Expansion 1” and “Expansion 2”.

We don’t yet know what the themes of these packs will be, or when they will arrive, but FH4 saw two expansion packs at six and 12 months into its life, and FH3‘s two expansion packs were similarly timed. Each also featured a map expansion for the first and a toy-themed tie-in for the second.

The Premium and Deluxe Editions also include a Car Pass, along with a Welcome Pack for the Premium version. That alone confirms there’ll be more cars coming with 50 in the Car Pass (8 bonus, and one car added each week for ten months), and five in the Welcome Pack.

There’s not yet been any announcement on free DLC cars, which FH4 received monthly.

Online Multiplayer

The FH5 online multiplayer should be broadly similar to FH4‘s, with races and events both against and co-operatively with other players online. The “Drivatar” system will return, allowing you to race other people even if they aren’t online. and vice versa, through a virtual simulation of your pace and driving style.

A new system called “Forza LINK” will debut in FH5. It’s an AI assistant that keeps track of how you play the game and tracks your statistics in order to pair you up with other players online who have similar preferences or need to meet similar goals.

Xbox Series X Upgrades

As with FH4, FH5 will benefit from enhancements if playing the Xbox Series X or Series S versions rather than Xbox One.

Xbox One will hit a maximum 1080p resolution at 30fps. Series S also runs at 1080p30, but with an optional 60fps mode with some reduction in graphical effects to allow for the higher frame rate. Series X meanwhile also runs at 30fps but in 4K resolution, again with an optional 60fps mode.

You’ll also be able to see ray-tracing effects on the Series consoles, albeit in Forzavista only, and there’s the enhancements to loading times and audio that come with the new-generation consoles.

Car List

It’s early days in the promotional process for Forza Horizon 5, and no cars have been officially confirmed to this point. All we have to go on is vehicles that have featured in the original announcement video – some harder to identify that others – and in the Forza Monthly live streams on the game since.

We’re expecting an enormous car list though. FH4 eventually packed in close to 800 cars and there’s little reason FH5 can’t build off that, with a few absences as licence agreements expire. It also seems likely that Mexican car culture will form a significant part of the game’s car list.

GTPlanet’s users have been assembling a list of vehicles spotted in official media so far, and we’ll include that in the list below.

Alumi Craft (1)

2015 Alumi Craft Class 10 Race Car

Apollo (1)

2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione

Ariel (1)

2016 Ariel Nomad

BMW (1)

2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupe

Chevrolet (3)

2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Ford (9)

2021 Ford Bronco

2019 Ford Bronco R Concept

2019 Ford Ranger Raptor

2018 Ford #25 Ultra4 Bronco

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

1994 Ford Supervan 3

1975 Ford Bronco

1973 Ford Escort RS1600

1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe

Funco Motorsports (1)

2018 Funco Motorsports F9

Hennessey (1)

2018 Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6

Hyundai (1)

2019 Hyundai Veloster N

Jaguar (1)

1991 Jaguar XJR-15

Koenigsegg (1)

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

Lamborghini (2)

2014 Lamborghini Huracan

2012 Lamborghini Aventador

Land Rover (1)

2020 Land Rover Defender

Local Motors (1)

2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter

Mazda (1)

2011 Mazda RX-8 R3

McLaren (3)

2019 McLaren 720S Spider

2018 McLaren 720S

2018 McLaren Senna

Mercedes (3)

2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE (NEW)

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé

2015 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023

Mitsubishi (1)

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

Pagani (1)

2016 Pagani Huayra BC

Penhall (1)

2011 Penhall “The Cholla”

Polaris (1)

2015 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS

Porsche (6)

2020 Porsche Taycan

2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S

2018 Porsche #00 Macan LP Racing T1 Rally Raid

1989 Porsche #65 911 Off-Road “Desert Flyer”

1985 Porsche #185 Racing Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar

1973 Porsche Carrera 2.7 RS

Rimac (1)

2019 Rimac C-TWO

RJ Anderson (1)

2016 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck

Saleen (1)

2004 Saleen S7

Subaru (1)

1998 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 22B

Zenvo (1)

2019 Zenvo TSR-S

Track List

Horizon games don’t have tracks per se. They’re open-world games based on large maps inspired by the locations in which they’re based – in this case Mexico. The courses you race on then are based on the roads that cross the landscape. As with previous titles, some will be rather short, some enormous, and there’ll be a mixture of laps and point-to-point.

However, previous Horizon games have also featured some areas specifically for racing: drag strips, stunt areas, and even a dedicated circuit in the LEGO Speed Champions DLC for FH4.

PG has mentioned a race circuit in FH5, although we don’t yet know if this is a real facility – such as Autodromo de Leon near Guanajuato – or a fictional one.

Critical Reception

We’re still a little way off any reviews or previews – expect these in late October and early November – but Forza Horizon 5 has already netted one award.

During the Official E3 2021 Awards after the online-only E3 event, FH5 won the Most Anticipated Game crown.

Achievements

As Forza Horizon 5 has only just been revealed, there’s no information yet on what Achievements will be in the game.

We’re expecting these to come out in due course, and center on the themes of exploration and racing as they have in previous titles.

Official Videos

Official Screenshots



















July 1, 2021 — Guide created

