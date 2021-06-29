‘Forza Horizon 4’ hits the brakes – no new content until ‘Horizon 5’ – NME

Playground Games has announced that it will stop releasing new content in Forza Horizon 4 ahead of Forza Horizon 5’s release.

The developer made the announcement yesterday (June 28) in its Forza Monthly video series. The studios monthly video highlights seasonal changes to Forza, including new content and game modes.

Senior producer Tom Butcher was the one to break the news, stating: ”With Forza Horizon 5’s release being our priority over the next few months, we’ve made some changes to Forza Horizon 4’s monthly updates.”

Butcher detailed how the team will recycle past content: “Starting with series update 38. Players will start to see the return of past content.”

Forza Horizon 4‘s last content release arrives today (June 29) and will feature the last reward car and new activities. The reward car is the Vuhl 05RR, a track car inspired by the sequel’s Mexican locale. The real-life counterpart was designed and assembled in Mexico and Querétaro.

Forza Horizon 4 2017 VUHL 05RR Credit: Microsoft / Playground Games

Butcher ensures players that the team will continue to remix old content, and that the game will still be supported when Horizon 5 releases.

“We do plan to make sure Forza Horizon 4 continues to be a fun experience, but we aren’t ready to share our plans just yet though,” commented Butcher.

Forza Horizon 5 was announced earlier this month during E3 2021. Playground Games revealed the next entry in the series will be set in Mexico during Microsoft’s showcase. Check out everything we know about the game here.

