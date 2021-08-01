Fortune slip in Genshin Impact: What it is and where to find it – Sportskeeda

There is a secret item in Genshin Impact that can predict a player’s fortune in the game.

Genshin Impact has added a ton of new features with the 2.0 update. Along with the new characters and mechanics, there are many hidden features in the new Inazuma region. Fortune Slip is one such hidden game that players may have missed during their adventure in Inazuma. The process involves pulling a slip randomly which will have a fortune message written on it. Based on this message, players can predict their luck and might unlock two secret achievements.

How to use Fortune Slip in Genshin Impact

The Fortune Slip game is located near the Grand Narukami Shrine in Inazuma. An NPC named Gendou Ringo resides in a stall right to the Sacred Sakura Tree. To get a Fortune Slip, players need to interact with the “Fortune Slip Box” option, which will draw a random slip by shaking the Fortune Slip Box.