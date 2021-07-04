Fortnite: Where to Find Clues on the Farm (Week 4 Legendary Quest) – Screen Rant

Farmer Steel has gone missing during the fourth week of Fortnite Season 7. Players can complete a Legendary Quest and search for clues to find him.

Farmer Steel has gone missing in Fortnite Season 7, and during Week 4, many of the Legendary Quests reward players for helping find him. Farmer Steel is a Fortnite original character and an NPC in Season 7 who spends most of his time on Steel Farm. This is a patch of farmland distinguished by the tall rows of corn northeast of the Corny Complex named location. Starting in Week 4, he was replaced by Hayseed while players investigate his disappearance. The first Legendary Quest in Fortnite this week tasks players with searching the farm for clues about what might have happened to him.

There are four clues scattered across the farm, mostly located around the river that runs north and west from the farm. Clues appear on the map as floating magnifying glasses that players can approach and interact with. To complete the Legendary Quest and earn XP, players only need to find two of the four clues. Here are all the locations of clues on Steel Farm players can find during Week 4 of Fortnite Season 7.

Clue Locations on Steel Farm in Fortnite

To find clues on the farm during Week 4 of Fortnite Season 7, players will want to head to Steel Farm either immediately from the Battle Bus or once they have grabbed starting gear. The four clues are mostly found in a nearly straight vertical line on the west side of the Farm. The map above by Fortnite.gg shows the approximate locations of all the clues. A written description of each appears below:

On the southeast corner of the farm, in front of a red tractor by rows of corn stalks.

Near several boulders at the bottom of the hill by the river on the southwest side of the farm.

Under a tree on the hill by the river on the northwest corner of the farm.

Across the river, north of the farm.

Once players find a clue, they should approach and use the interaction button until they have fully Examined the clue. After Examining two, players will earn 45,000 XP toward their Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass.

Fortnite Season 7 is all about alien abductions, and it is possible Farmer Steel was the latest victim of an untimely tractor beam. The remaining Legendary Quests during Week 4 have players investigate the disappearance further by searching some of his favorite places and putting up Missing Person signs to alert the other island residents. Other Legendary Quests this week have players prepare for the worst by finding doomsday prepper guides and foraging for supplies. While it is not clear if or when Farmer Steel will come back, the possibility of more NPCs going missing adds a new layer of urgency to playing through this alien invasion. Players should be prepared to continue searching for their favorite NPCs as the season progresses.

