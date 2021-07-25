Fortnite: Week 7 Artifact Locations – TheGamer

If you’ve been playing this season of Fortnite, you know that a week doesn’t only mean more weekly challenges now, it also means new Alien Artifacts to collect around the map.

There are only two ways of getting Alien Artifacts. The first way is through Cosmic Chests, a new special type of chest in the game that you can only find in Duo, Trio, or Squad matches. To open them, you and your squadmates all need to gather around the Chest and take turns hitting it. You’ll get some great loot, experience points, and also Alien Artifacts.

There is a cap, meaning you can only receive a maximum of 15 Alien Artifacts from Cosmic Chests each week. If you want to learn more about them, you can check out our Cosmic Chests guide.

The other way to get Alien Artifacts is by collecting them each week. Whenever there’s an update, new Alien Artifacts will be dropped in certain places on the map. And, so, once again it’s time to take a look at the stops you’ll have to make to collect all of this week’s Artifacts.

Alien Artifact Locations

The Artifacts are all very well scattered through the island, so it’s very likely that you’ll have to land in different places and do these throughout several matches. Here is where you can find week seven’s Alien Artifacts.

Alien Artifact #1 – Stealthy Stronghold

To quickly reach the Artifact, you should land on or near the southern entrance of Stealthy Stronghold. Get on top of the tower on the left. Break the roof and get inside. The Artifact is right in the corner of the room. It emits a purple glow, so you won’t miss it.

Alien Artifact #2 – West Of Steamy Stacks

The Alien Artifact is in a landmark called Dinky Dish, directly west of Steamy Stacks. Enter the facility building using any entrance. The Artifact is right in the middle of the building on the ground floor.

Alien Artifact #3 – East Of Weeping Woods

This is a bit tricky, the Alien Artifact is under the building in the Gorgeous Gorge landmark, east of Weeping Woods. So, you have three options here, you are either going to have to get a lot of materials and build a large ramp. You can take your chances and fall off the building down to the water, but if you don’t touch the Artifact on your way down, you’ll have to redo it. Or, you can land near here and pass through it with your glider.

Alien Artifact #4 – Southwest Of Slurpy Swamp

Head to the Dampy Dash landmark, southwest of Slurpy Swamp. Enter the building by breaking the roof or go to the second floor. In the bathroom, the Alien Artifact is inside the first stall.

Alien Artifact #5 – South Of Catty Corner

Go to Camp COD, on the small island south of Catty Corner. Enter the building on the eastern side of the island. The Artifact is on the top floor, floating near the ceiling.

That’s it! Good luck egg hunting.

NEXT: Fortnite: All Parenting Book Locations

Man Arrested For Selling “Ultimate” Breath Of The Wild Save File The man living in Tokyo claims to have made 10 million yen from selling modded products.

Read Next

About The Author