Fortnite update 17.30: Here’s what it adds to the game – Times of India

Fortnite’s latest update 17.30 comes with a lot of new additions to the game which includes new guns, NPCs, character skins, map changes etc.

The update has added the

Burst Pulse Rifle

, an upgrade to the Burst AR. The other new gun is the

Propifier

, which lets Loopers use this weapon to turn themselves into a prop. The Grabitron or Gravity gun has also been added to the game. It allows players to lift objects and shoot them at opponents. The amount of damage dealt depends upon the size and the material of the object is. As a part of map changes, the Slurpy Swamp has been abducted.

The new skins include new variants of the Rebirth Harley Quinn,

Party Trooper

and Doublecross skins. Human Bill comes as the new

NPC

that can be had from the item shop as a skin. Other more famous NPCs to come to the game are Armored Batman and

Superman

from the DC Universe and also, Beast Boy. You will be able to seek out the Armored Batman at the Dirty Docks, Superman at The Orchard and Beast Boy at the

Weeping Woods

. Since the two DC titans are already in

Fortnite

, more of the DC Universe could be in the offing for the battle royale game.

The new items to be added to the game include an updated Medic Pack that allows the player to heal themselves. Also, a new chest type called

Spawn Obelisks

has also been added to the game which may feature higher-tier loot.

