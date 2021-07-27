Fortnite survey hints at SpongeBob, Witcher, Matrix, and Among Us crossovers – SlashGear

Epic Games has sent out another survey to Fortnite players to evaluate their interest in potential future crossovers, shedding light on some of the IP that may be in the pipeline for consideration. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a survey like this, but it’s hard to guess what comes next.

Epic regularly surveys players about various things, including their experiences in recent matches and their perspectives on various firearms and items. Sometimes, these surveys instead focus on crossovers. We’ve seen some past potential crossovers become actual in-game characters, skins, and more.

Yesterday, Epic sent me a survey in my emails asking for my opinion on many characters/people/franchises. I’ll just post some of the most interesting ones here! 👀 Remember that Guggimon (Season 7 BP) was also in one of these surveys before he came into the game! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4il4WJJMiL — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 25, 2021

As with previous examples, the new survey offers a huge number of potential crossovers covering popular IP across television, video games, and cartoons, as well as celebrities and athletes. It’s hard to tell which listed items are actually in consideration and which may be included to simply obscure the actual potential crossovers — if that’s the case, of course.

Listed items include popular games like Among Us, Yoshi’s Island, Final Fantasy, Clash of Clans, and Uncharted. These are joined by movies like Lord of the Rings, Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream, The Matrix, and Independence Day.

Some of the items on the list have already appeared in the game — it includes Predator, for example, which was already a crossover. Iron Man is also listed as a potential movie crossover and the character has likewise already had a Fortnite crossover. We may never see any of these listed items become Fortnite crossovers, but the survey does indicate that an end to these tie-ins is nowhere in sight.