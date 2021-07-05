Fortnite Season 7: Where to Place Missing Person Signs (Week 4 Legendary Quest) – Screen Rant

During Week 4 of Fortnite Season 7, players investigate the disappearance of Farmer Steel. They can put up Missing Person Signs to help.

Farmer Steel has gone missing in Fortnite Season 7, and during Week 4, many of the Legendary Quests reward players for helping find him. Farmer Steel is a Fortnite original character and an NPC in Season 7 who spends most of his time on Steel Farm. This is a patch of farmland distinguished by the tall rows of corn northeast of the Corny Complex named location. Starting in Week 4, he was replaced by Hayseed while players investigate his disappearance. After searching the farm for clues and looking at Farmer Steel’s favorite places, players eventually need to place Missing Person Signs to tell others to keep an eye out for the missing NPC.

Players can place Missing Person Signs at two named Fortnite locations: Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows. Each location has five possible spots where players can place their signs, and to keep things simple, players should select one of the two locations and place all four there. Each sign location will be noted by a signpost-shaped blue hologram that players can interact with. Once they have placed four signs, players will earn 30,000 XP toward their Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass and be one step closer to bringing Farmer Steel home. Here’s where to place Missing Person Signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows during Week 4 of Fortnite Season 7.

Where to Place Missing Person Signs at Weeping Woods in Fortnite

To place Missing Person Signs of Farmer Steel in Fortnite, players should select Weeping Woods or Misty Meadows, whichever location is closest or most convenient for them. Weeping Woods is a good choice because all the signs are fairly close together outside major buildings and structures, all concentrated on the east side of the forest.

The map above by Fortnite.gg shows the approximate location for each sign in Weeping Woods. A written description of each appears below:

Outside the east door of the smaller lodge on the east side

Outside the west door of the smaller lodge on the east side

Outside the door to the white brick building on the south side

Next to the vending stand across from the smaller lodge, near the river

Outside the northern door to the larger lodge on the north side

Players only need to select four of these locations to place signs and complete the challenge.

Where to Place Missing Person Signs at Misty Meadows in Fortnite

Missing Person Sign locations in Misty Meadows are slightly more spread out than they are in Weeping Woods. However, players may have an easier time locating signposts, as many can be placed near familiar locations like the fountain or Oink! and Noms. Like in Weeping Woods, players only need to place four of the five signs to complete the Week 4 Legendary Quest.

The map above by Fortnite.gg shows the approximate placements for each Misty Meadows sign. A written description of each appears below:

By the phone booth on the side of the road in the northwest corner, across from Cap’n Carp

At the base of the stairs around a corner on the southwest side

Outside the door to Oink!, near the fountain

Outside the door of the hotel with the blue awning next to Noms, northwest of the fountain

Near the newsstand at the northeast corner

To place signs, players will need to approach the blue hologram and use the interaction button. Because this quest is fairly involved and requires players to visit specific spots, they may come in contact with opponents looking for quick kills. Like most other challenges, players are encouraged to complete this task in Team Rumble Mode. Despite recent changes to Team Rumble, it remains the safest mode for completing quests in Fortnite.

