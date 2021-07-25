Fortnite Season 7 Glitch is turning Ferraris into a flying machine – Sportskeeda

One of the issues gamers have pointed out time and again is the abundance of glitches in Fortnite.

Glitches have been a part of the popular Battle Royale game since it was released back in 2017. Although Epic rolls out various hotfixes and updates, the glitches remain in the game.

Recently, gamers have been dropping onto the island and enjoying themselves exploring the newly added content following the v17.20 update.

The Ferrari collaboration has provided the leisure to drive around the island in a brand new 296 GTB. However, gamers have recently revealed a glitch that allows the Ferrari’s to fly in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7 glitch: Use a ramp to make the prancing stallion fly

Epic’s most recent partnership with Ferrari rolled out a handful of 296 GTBs to the island. These supercars spawn across various NPCs, and gamers are having a grand time driving around in them.

The recent glitch that has been revealed allows gamers to take Ferraris for a flight. The concept of flying cars has become a reality in Fortnite Season 7.

To trigger the glitch, gamers need to build a few ramps. Once the structure is ready, gamers need to mount the Ferrari and, at the last ramp, press the boost button.

Once the boost button has been deployed, gamers need to release it momentarily. Gamers immediately need to hit the boost button to maintain the elevation of the Ferrari.

The glitch requires utmost precision, and it might take a few tries to get used to it. However, it is a fun way to rotate around the island and even avoid the impending storm.

Epic regularly rolls out hotfixes for Fortnite that patch these kinds of in-game glitches. Gamers are therefore advised to drop onto the island and try this glitch out before Epic fixes it. It is fun to use glitches and does not affect other gamers. Hence gamers can use it without feeling guilty of exploiting the game.

Gamers are also reminded that the Ferrari collaboration has rolled out a special challenge in the game. Completing this special challenge rewards gamers with 30000 XP. It is a wonderful opportunity to earn XPs and rank up. Therefore, gamers are advised to complete it before the collaboration event ends in Fortnite Season 7.



