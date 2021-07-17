Fortnite Leaker Suggests Ariana Grande Skin and Concert Coming Soon – GameRant

A Fortnite leaker claims that the game’s next concert event will feature Ariana Grande, with the singer to also receive her own in-game skin.

Considering how successful and profitable Fortnite‘s in-game music concerts, it’s not surprising to see other musicians want a piece of that pie. Rapper Travis Scott made roughly $20 million just from his Fortnite concert last year, which is more than he earned from his previous live concerts. While Epic Games has yet to make any sort of announcement about its next concert, one leaker is claiming that it will feature Ariana Grande.

On the FortniteLeaks subreddit, one of its mods shared information that they had received from a leaker about future content, among them being an Ariana Grande concert and an associated skin, meaning players will be able to partake in the battle royale as the two-time Grammy winner herself. Since there are already plenty of real-life figures in Fortnite, including musicians like the aforementioned Travis Scott and Marshmello, this info seems perfectly believable.

It’s obviously not a 100% guarantee as this info doesn’t come directly from Epic Games itself, but the subreddit mods clearly believe the information to be accurate. The same leaker was able to accurately share details about the Primal season, such as some of the new skins like Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider series and even how the opening cutscene would play out.

According to the leaker, Epic Games has already held a test launch for the concert, which would mean that it will probably take place sooner rather than later, most likely before the end of the current season. This could all end up changing since it’s still in development so, for the time being, fans will want to pay attention to both Epic and Grande’s social media feeds.

Grande would be a perfect fit for Fortnite, having expressed a love for video games in the past. She even made a cameo appearance in the mobile game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius , where Square Enix included a character based off her, so her own Fortnite skin wouldn’t be strange to see.

This wasn’t the only information that was shared. According to the same leaker, the game will also receive skins of characters from the Justice League and Suicide Squad. They couldn’t name exact members, but this would also make a lot of sense as the game already features numerous DC characters, and the new Suicide Squad film will be releasing soon. They also mentioned that Epic Games is trying get Naruto, the star of the hit manga/anime series of the same name, for the next season’s Battle Pass, which follows on from another leak that mentioned something similar.

Fortnite is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

