Fortnite is bringing LeBron James skin to be the next ICON Series skin – InsideSport

Fortnite: Basketball legend LeBron James coming to Fortnite as part of ICON series skin: In the last few years, we have witnessed that Fortnite has become one of the most popular battle royale games. The game is very popular out there for Younger Generations. LeBron Raymone James Sr. an American professional basketball player will be joining the hands with Fortnite. Epic Games has planned to bring LeBron James skin as the next Fortnite Icon series skin. James is certainly familiar with how popular the gaming community has become, as his son Bronny recently got involved with FaZe Clan.
For Sr. James, becoming the next Fornite ICON Series skin will help him to take his brand to new heights. Many young gamers who barely know about the sports games such as Football, Basketball will get to know about the game. Many young gamers will be exposed to the NBA through this news and the new skin.
Fortnite LeBron James skin:
For those gamers who are also fans of the NBA, this news is so exciting. As they will get a chance to play as one of the most famous basketball players. The elder James is coming off of a frustrating 2020-21 season for the Lakers. Although he had averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists in the regular season, he battled injuries and ultimately ran out of steam in the postseason. The Lakers were ultimately eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the Phoenix Suns. James still has the potential to dominate the NBA scene, but his best years may be behind him. It’s no surprise to see him getting into some new ventures with his post-playing days in mind.
These are still the rumors as Epic Games didn’t announce anything related to this collab.
