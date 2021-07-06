Fortnite is bringing LeBron James skin to be the next ICON Series skin – InsideSport

For Sr. James, becoming the next Fornite ICON Series skin will help him to take his brand to new heights. Many young gamers who barely know about the sports games such as Football, Basketball will get to know about the game. Many young gamers will be exposed to the NBA through this news and the new skin.

Fortnite LeBron James skin:

For those gamers who are also fans of the NBA, this news is so exciting. As they will get a chance to play as one of the most famous basketball players. The elder James is coming off of a frustrating 2020-21 season for the Lakers. Although he had averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists in the regular season, he battled injuries and ultimately ran out of steam in the postseason. The Lakers were ultimately eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the Phoenix Suns. James still has the potential to dominate the NBA scene, but his best years may be behind him. It’s no surprise to see him getting into some new ventures with his post-playing days in mind.

These are still the rumors as Epic Games didn’t announce anything related to this collab.

