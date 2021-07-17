Fortnite Adding Long-Awaited Feature in Next Update | Game Rant – GameRant

Although Fortnite has continued to prove itself as a successful battle royale since it launched in 2017, the game certainly has come a long way in terms of features, weapons, skins, and more. Recently, Fortnite has become fairly well known for its impressive variety of different crossovers and collaborations, but the game has made numerous quality-of-life improvements over time as well.

Previous updates have added accessibility options such as the ability to visualize sound effects for certain players who may not be able to hear or have sound coming from their game. Other Fortnite quality-of-life improvements have added the fan-favorite Locker presets, improvements to controls, and important adjustments to certain weapons, skins, and locations. Now, a long-awaited auto-sorting update is coming to the game.

Fortnite has officially announced that in the game’s next update, players will finally have the ability to set preferred item slots in their personal settings. While the game already allowed players to auto-sort consumable items to the right or left of their inventory, players will soon be able to assign certain kinds of weapons to automatically be placed in a certain spot in their loadout as soon as they pick it up.

Preferred Item Slots will be coming to #Fortnite in the next update! “Looting in the heat of battle? Have no fear, Preferred Item Slots are near. This setting sort your pick-ups in the inventory slot you designate for more control over what goes where.” pic.twitter.com/MAK9cigtgP — Fortnite News 👽 (@FortniteBR) July 16, 2021

Here are the different item types that the Preferred Item Slot will support: – ARs

– Shotguns

– SMGs

– Pistols

– Snipers & Bows (same keybind)

– Grenade Launchers & Rockets (same keybind)

– Consumables (all heals and foraged items)

– Utility (Grenades, Throwables ect..) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 16, 2021

The news was announced via Fortnite‘s in-game news tab earlier today, and it didn’t take long for players to datamine more information on the upcoming update. Popular Fortnite news account HYPEX was able to shed more light on the quality-of-life improvement on Twitter, showing which types of weapons will be supported by the preferred item slot update. Among expected items like Shotguns and Pistols, it seems weapons like Rocket Launchers and throwable items like Grenades and even Firefly Jars will be able to be assigned auto-sort slots as well.

While players are more than excited for this upcoming update, some questions do remain to be answered. With so many weapons in Fortnite, fans are wondering what the game will do if a player picks up more than one of the same type of weapon while they have empty slots assigned to other weapon types. Some suggest that it could just replace another slot for the time being, or perhaps the new weapon picked up replaces the previous one, and they swap automatically.

Fortnite recently made the news for the addition of its newest collaboration skin with basketball star LeBron James. While some fans were surprised, many were expecting to see LeBron James come to the game sooner or later, as a planned collaboration with him was leaked as part of internal documents used during the recent Epic Games v. Apple court case.

Fortnite is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

