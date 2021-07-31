Fornite Suggested To Be Moving To Unreal Engine 5 For Season 8 – TheGamer

Fortnite has been strictly done in Unreal Engine 4 up through this point.

Since Fortnite’s launch, the game has been powered by Unreal Engine 4. According to HYPEX, someone on Twitter known for releasing Fortnite news, Fortnite will be moving to Unreal Engine 5 for Season 8. What does this really mean for Fortnite’s gameplay? It’s not totally clear.

Epic Games will not want the gameplay to be too different from how Fortnite’s been thus far though, so it will likely be more of the same with slight enhancements. Changes will likely be more subtle, such as lighting or model improvements, so we will likely see the same game, just more visually pleasing.

Because of this change, though, HYPEX advises creative map makers to start learning Unreal Engine 5 so that they’ll be able to take advantage once modding comes about.

via PCMag

Despite this exciting news for Fortnite and its large-scale success, some people aren’t too keen on the game. Recently, A.S. Roma manager Jose Mourinho calls Fortnite “a nightmare,” because “Football players, they stay up all night playing that shit. And the next day they have a game.”

While this might be the perspective of this football manager, that hasn’t hindered Fortnite from continuing to come out with new content. Just recently, Epic Games announced a Rift Tour event, which will “take a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and a record-breaking superstar collide.” Five shows will be spread out from August 6 through August 8.

Next: Fortnite: How To Mindwipe Bunker Jonesy, Swamp Stalker Or Human Bill

A.S. Roma Manager Jose Mourinho Calls Fortnite A Nightmare Jose Mourinho thinks Fortnite is a nightmare because players stay up all night to play before matches.

Read Next

About The Author