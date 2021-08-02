formerly-underwater-artifacts,-old-architecture-exposed-at-folsom-lake-state-recreation-area

-
The Guardian
Raven Saunders throws up X on podium to represent where the ‘oppressed meet’
American pays tribute to black and LGBT communities Silver medalist has spoken of struggles with mental health Raven Saunders won the silver medal in the women’s shot put. Photograph: Francisco Seco/AP Raven Saunders took silver in the shot put on Sunday and later made the first podium protest of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Saunders, who is black and gay, formed an “X” with her wrists as she held her arms above her head – to represent “the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet”. T
-
Deadline
‘Paper Girls’: Co-Showrunner Stephany Folsom Exits Amazon Series
EXCLUSIVE: Paper Girls developer and executive producer Stephany Folsom has stepped down as co-showrunner of the Amazon series, based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s graphic novel, which is currently filming. Folsom will have no active participation in the series going forward with co-showrunner Christopher C. Rogers becoming the solo showrunner. Production on Paper […]
-
Associated Press
UK prime minister’s wife says she’s pregnant again
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie, said Saturday that she is expecting the couple’s second child. Carrie Johnson announced her pregnancy in a post on Instagram in which she also revealed that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year. Johnson said she hoped to welcome her “rainbow baby” around Christmas.
-
KCRA – Sacramento Videos
Stockton community celebrates their ‘national treasure’ on his 106th birthday
Saturday marked a major milestone for one Stockton man. As one of the longest-living veterans of World War II, Maj. William White celebrated his 106th birthday with a parade down the street he calls home. “I can’t think of enough words to express my thanks,” said Maj. White, staring at the many cars full of people passing by celebrating his birthday. The highly decorated veteran was entertaining others at his celebration by telling stories of his experiences in combat. See more in the video above.
-
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1989 Pontiac 6000 STE AWD
During the middle to late 1980s, General Motors made a big push to grab back some of the sales swiped by makers of European luxury machinery during the previous decade. Around the top of the prestige pyramid, there was the Turin/Hamtramck-built Cadillac Allanté taking aim at the Mercedes-Benz 560SEC and the super high-tech Buick Reatta trying to seduce away BMW and Jaguar shoppers; even the Riviera offered a futuristic touchscreen computer sorely lacking in anything out of Stuttgart or Bavaria. The General had a plan to take on the smaller German sporty sedans, too, and Pontiac of the “We Build Excitement” era offered a midsize sedan packed with modern hardware at a great price: the 6000 STE.
-
Washington Post
Japan has put on a diverse face for the Olympics. Some ‘hafu’ say that’s not reality.
TOKYO – Even before she lost in the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament in which she was a favorite to win, Naomi Osaka faced backlash in Japan. The criticism, long running and usually bubbling just under the surface in her birth nation, came to the fore again when she climbed an illuminated staircase to light the Olympic cauldron under the glare of the world’s spotlight. The issue for many commenters on Yahoo, which serves as a popular forum for a vocal minority of the country’s conser
-
South Florida Sun Sentinel
The Surfside death toll: Why didn’t the numbers add up?
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The final number of dead in the Surfside condo collapse was devastating: 98 lives lost. But at one point it seemed the number could go much higher. On June 29, five days after the collapse, the number of missing was pegged at more than 150 people. It appeared likely that most would be found dead in the rubble. A number of factors account for the difference, police say. …
-
Associated Press
North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4
It was one of the most gruesome mass killings in North Dakota history; four workers at a business who gathered early one morning for “coffee club” were slain in a matter of minutes. The ghastly 2019 scene that gripped Mandan, a community of 22,000 just outside the state capital of Bismarck, is set to be rehashed this week at the trial of Chad Isaak, a Navy veteran and chiropractor whose trailer home is managed by the business police say he “targeted.” Investigators say the evidence against Isaak is overwhelming, including clothing, handgun parts, a knife and used shell casings, surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data.
-