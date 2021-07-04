Home ENTERTAINMENT Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley Talks Acting Career, Wants to Be Like The Rock – Bleacher Report
ENTERTAINMENT

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley Talks Acting Career, Wants to Be Like The Rock – Bleacher Report

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
former-wwe-superstar-mojo-rawley-talks-acting-career,-wants-to-be-like-the-rock-–-bleacher-report

Photo credit: WWE.com

Former WWE star Mojo Rawley was unable to match The Rock’s career in the ring, but he remains hopeful of emulating Dwayne Johnson on the silver screen.

Rawley, whose real name is Dean Muhtadi, told TMZ Sports he and a “good percentage of professional wrestlers” want to taste the crossover success The Rock has enjoyed.

Rawley also cited John Cena and Batista as other examples of notable wrestlers who have made the transition into film.

The 34-year-old has a minor role in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins and was featured in the first few scenes of the worldwide trailer:

Dean Muhtadi @MojoMuhtadi

As the master of Hype, I can tell you this one breaks the Hype Scale!!!!@SnakeEyesMovie is on a new level! 🎶 https://t.co/yNuBwKD5zc

Rawley was among multiple wrestlers released by WWE in April. He told TMZ Sports his departure from the company could be a positive since he has more freedom to pursue opportunities away from professional wrestling.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Patty Jenkins Has Creative Control Over Rogue Squadron...

F9 Will Pass $500 Million Globally This Week...

New Trailers: The Many Saints of Newark, Foundation,...

Lovecraft Country boss shows what season 2 would...

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Spotted Together for...

Fans Choose Big Red Machine’s ‘Renegade’ Featuring Taylor...

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spend 4th of...

Reese Witherspoon Shared A ‘Legally Blonde’ Throwback For...

Universal Dominates July 4 Box Office, but the...

Rosy Meurer’s husband, Olakunle Churchill filmed meticulously changing...

Leave a Reply