Former Wales, Hull City coach, Mike Smith is dead

Former Wales and Hull City coach, Mike Smith, is dead.

Smith died at the age of 83, the Football Association of Wales has announced on Thursday.

A statement on the FAW’s official website read: “The Football Association of Wales is saddened to learn that former Cymru manager Mike Smith has passed away, aged 83.

“The thoughts of everyone at the FAW are with Mike Smith’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Smith led Wales to the quarter-finals of the 1976 European Championship, where they were controversially beaten 3-1 over two legs against Yugoslavia.

Meanwhile, Smith’s former club Hull City paid tribute to their former manager in a post via Twitter.

“Very sad news. Our thoughts are with Mike’s family and friends,” Hull City tweeted.

