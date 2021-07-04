Former Nigerian Super Eagles and Inter Milan striker, Obinna Victor Nsofor, and his partner are expecting a child.
The professional footballer, shared the pleasant news in a post on his Instagram page this afternoon, where he wrote,
Thank you Almighty God for your countless blessings. we praise and glorify your holy name
See photos shared below,
Hearty cheers to the couple.
