Former Nigerian Super Eagles and Inter Milan striker, Obinna Victor Nsofor, and his partner are expecting a child.

The professional footballer, shared the pleasant news in a post on his Instagram page this afternoon, where he wrote,

Thank you Almighty God for your countless blessings. we praise and glorify your holy name

See photos shared below,

Hearty cheers to the couple.

Related Posts Former Super Eagles striker, Obinna Nsofor celebrates as he becomes a citizen of Italy (Photos)

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen loses his father

Former Super Eagles Footballer Collapses During Match

Frodd shares photos from his Visit to His Former Office, Iconic Towers

Atiku Abubakar shares picture with his former classmate who now works at his factory