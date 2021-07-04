Former Nigerian Super Eagles and Inter Milan striker, Obinna Victor Nsofor, and his partner are expecting a child.

The professional footballer, shared the pleasant news in a post on his Instagram page this afternoon, where he wrote,

Thank you Almighty God for your countless blessings. we praise and glorify your holy name

See photos shared below,

Hearty cheers to the couple.

Related Posts

  • Former Super Eagles striker, Obinna Nsofor celebrates as he becomes a citizen of Italy (Photos)

  • Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen loses his father

  • Former Super Eagles Footballer Collapses During Match

  • Frodd shares photos from his Visit to His Former Office, Iconic Towers

  • Atiku Abubakar shares picture with his former classmate who now works at his factory


Loading…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

“I was kicked out of Miss Nigeria contest” – bioreports

Sugar daddies have enabled most ladies to live a better life — Actress, Peju Johnson

“Your fans will be thinking rubbish” – Tolani Baj reacts after Kiddwaya plants a kiss on her cheek (Video)

“None of my parents lived to be 60, I’ve broken that yoke” – Actor, Mofe Damijo says in anticipation of his 60th birthday

“Dear Erica, I’m super proud of you” – Don Jazzy writes, after seeing a movie she starred in.

Kwam 1 undergoes surgery

Veteran singer, Kwam 1 undergoes surgery

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here

You have entered an incorrect email address!

Please enter your email address here