former-super-eagles-star-flaunts-ec145-spec-helicopter-worth-staggering-n3.6-billion

Abdul Sule who made six appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria has been spotted flying a helicopter

The former Super Eagles forward posted a clip of himself as he sets off to take into the airspace on a EC145 Spec helicopter

The 46-year-old is currently a member of the European Sports management (ESM) as an associated football scout

A former Nigerian International Abdul Sule has flaunted an exotic EC145 Spec helicopter which is worth $8.7 million (about N3.6 billion) according to Business Jet Traveler.

He featured for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in six matches between 1992 and 1993 when he was a member of the senior national football team alongside the likes of Rashidi Yekini and Daniel Amokachi.

Abdul Sule left local club BCC Lions and moved to Qatar – then played for several clubs in Denmark and Malasia before he retired with NPFL side Plateau United in 2008.

Abdul Sule in action.

Photo: Lars Ronbog

Source: Getty Images

He is currently a member of the European Sports management (ESM) as an associated football scout, but has set the social media space agog as he was seen flying a helicopter.

According to Aerospace Technology, the H145 helicopter is a twin-engine multipurpose helicopter manufactured by Eurocopter (now Airbus Helicopters).

The helicopter was launched in March 2011 at the Heli Expo held at Orlando, Florida, US, having completed its maiden flight in July 2010.

It can carry out missions such as emergency medical services (EMS), law enforcement, search-and-rescue (SAR), business aviation, oil and gas, and utilities.

Eagle-eyed fans who spotted the former footballer with the aircraft have continued to lavish the 46-year-old with praised.

A fan wrote:

“Na dis one u just launch.. I don catch front seat when u come back to ..”

Another added:

“Airborne Sule?”

Meanwhile, Abdul Sule earlier disclosed that Nigeria’s all-time goal record held by late Rashidi Yekini will remain for a long time.

As a striker Abdul Sule was a member of the Nigerian senior national team between 1992 and 1993, but was converted as right back, following the presence of the likes of Yekini and Daniel Amokachi in the team.

With a massive 37 goals in 58 appearances, Yekini who died on May 4, 2012, still owns the record of Nigeria’s all-time leading goal scorer.

Speaking during a live Instagram chat with ., Abdul Sule who was Yekini’s team-mate at that time says the late legend’s record for Nigeria will remain for a long time.

. earlier reported that former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike has headed for Oba in Anambra state for the burial the late mother of famous socialite Obi Cubana.

The AFCON 2013 winner who is a close friend to the entertainer has left his lavish mansion in Owerri heading to the venue of the event which is just over an hour away.

Emenike was spotted in a convoy of about seven cars as he personally shared a clip with the caption “off to Anambra.”

