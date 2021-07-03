former-super-eagles-star-completes-moves-to-russian-club-after-9-years-at-chelsea

Victor Moses is officially a Spartak Moscow player after ending his nine-year spell with Premier League giants Chelsea

The 30-year-old is one of Nigeria’s most decorated players that featured for the west cub in their history

The former Nigerian international won trophies for Stamford Bridge outfit including the Premier League, FA Cup and the Europa League

Victor Moses has finally ended his nine-year spell at Chelsea as he officially joins Russian club Spartak Moscow, Chelsea, Fan Nation.

The former Nigerian international joined the Stamford Bridge club from Wigan Athletic in 2012 and have won the Premier League, FA Cup and the Europa League for the Blues.

He made 128 appearances for the west London side during his nine-year spell and scored 18 goals in the process.

Moses spent half of last season on loan at the Russian club, making 20 appearances and helped them win the league last season.

The 30-year-old spent three loan spells at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United in the Premier League before playing for Fenerbache in Turkey and Inter Milan in Serie A.

Victor Moses completes moves to Russian club Spartak Moscow after 9-years at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

He scored four goals for Spartak Moscow last season in their title-winning campaign and will feature in next season’s Champion League.

Moses was part of the Super Eagles team that won the AFCON 2013 in South Africa under the tutelage of the late Stephen Keshi.

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Victor Moses’ temporary move from Chelsea to Russian outfit Spartak Moscow will be made permanent this summer, Complete Sports.

The former Nigerian international had a successful spell with the Moscow based outfit and earned them a Champions League spot next season.

The 30-year-old’s initial deal with the club is to make a permanent switch if he fits into their plans for the future and it has now become a reality.

. had earlier reported that Victor Moses has posted an awesome video of the fantastic goal he scored on Sunday night, May 16, for Spartak Moscow which has helped them secure Champions League place for next season.

Although Spartak Moscow did not win the encounter against FK Akhmat, Victor Moses’ goal gave his side a 2-2 draw in a tough encounter against the host.

The hosts took the lead in the 20th minute through Vladimir Iljin who scored a brilliant goal for his side.

Source: .