former-super-eagles-star-arrives-obi-cubana-mother’s-burial-in-style-as-fans-go-crazy

Emmanuel Emenike was one of the notable guests at Obi Cubana mum’s burial that took place in Oba, Anambra state

The 34-year-old arrived the town in a big way as fans hailed the striker who was accompanied by a couple of friends

Several Nigerian celebrities including Davido, Kanayo O Kanayo and the likes were also in the occasion that has been trending on social media

All roads led to Obi Cubana mother’s burial in Oba, Anambra state in the eastern part of Nigeria as ex-Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike arrived in style, Instagram.

Emenike’s arrival at Oba

The moment he was spotted by onlookers in his jeep, fans went crazy as they cheered the striker who was feeling cool driving his whip.

The former West Ham United star who is conversant with the eastern part of the country drove himself to the venue of the ceremony with a couple of friends.

Emmanuel Emenike thrills fans as he arrives Obi Cubana mum’s burial in style.

Photo by @emenike_9

Source: Instagram

The 34-year-old arrived the venue wearing a black shirt a carton colour jeans with his matching brown shoes, as well as a gold necklace wrapped around his neck.

Emenike was caught on camera with the Cubana Chief Priest in slides displayed on his Instagram Story.

Another slide showed the ex-Spartak Moscow star in the club with his friend Cubana shaking hands in the Igbo way as another shot showed Emenike holding a glass of wine smiling.

The remaining slides showed Emenike enjoying the music played in the club as he pans his camera for fans to view his friends who were also having fun with him.

Nightlife businessman Obi Cubana has got Nigerians talking over the love that his close ones are showing to him for the burial ceremony of his mother.

Source: .