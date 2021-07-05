former-south-african-president,-jacob-zuma-reacts-to-15-month-jail-term,-blasts-judge

Former South African President, Jacob Zuma, has lashed out at the judges who sentenced him to a 15-month jail term for absconding from a corruption inquiry.

bioreports had reported that Zuma was on Tuesday sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.

Judge Sisi Khampepe, who delivered the judgment, said Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court following his refusal to appear before a graft panel.

Reacting, Zuma in an interview with newsmen at his home in Nklandla, where hundreds of his supporters were gathered to prevent his arrest, said the Judge that gave him the jail term was like the white minority apartheid rulers he once fought.

“The fact that I was given a jail sentence without trial should be a cause for concern to all those who believe in freedom and the rule of law.

“South Africa is fast sliding back to apartheid rule.No honest person can accuse me of being against the rule of law,’’ Zuma said.