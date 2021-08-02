former-sgf,-senators-cry-out-over-alleged-attacks,-killings-of-opposition-members

The Peoples Democratic Party has over alleged killings of its members and supporters in Ebonyi state

The main opposition also claimed that the state government has special detention centres where kidnapped political opponents are kept and tortured

APC has, however, dismissed the allegation, describing PDP as an attention-seeking political party without agenda

Ebonyi state – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi chapter has raised an alarm, alleging that its members and supporters have continuously been attacked.

The Nation reports that the PDP raised the allegation in a communique signed by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, three Ebonyi state senators Sam Egwu, Obinna Ogba, Ama Nnachi, House of Representatives members from the party and over 30 other stakeholders at the end of a meeting in Abakaliki.

The Peoples Democratic Party recently raised the alarm over alleged killings of its members in Ebonyi state.

Photo credit: David Umahi.

Source: Facebook

In the statement, PDP alleged that the Ebonyi chapter of the Ebube Agụ security outfit has been converted into a political attack militia used to silence perceived opponents of the state government.

The party alleged the creation of Ebubeagu Security outfit by the government has increased persecution of political opponents in the state.

The , alleged the Government has covertly established special detention centres in the state, where kidnapped political opponents are kept and tortured.

However, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a swift reaction dismissed the allegation, describing the opposition as an attention-seeking party without agenda for the people.

Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, the caretaker committee chairman and commissioner for internal security noted that report was the handiwork of jobless persons.

