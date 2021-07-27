July 27, 2021 | 2:38am | Updated July 27, 2021 | 4:03am

Former Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi died after getting into a bicycle accident in Gillette, Wyoming. AP

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi died on Monday following a bike accident last week that left him seriously injured.

The senator’s family announced his passing in a message posted to Enzi’s Twitter page late Monday night.

“Former Wyoming U.S. Senator Mike Enzi passed away peacefully today surrounded by his family,” the statement read.

“His family expresses their deep appreciation for all of the prayers, support and concern. They now ask for privacy and continued prayers during this difficult time.”

They added that a “celebration of a life well-lived” is being planned to honor the senator.

On Friday, Enzi was riding a bike near his home in Gillette, Wyo. when something went awry. He was badly injured and needed to be flown to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo.

The Republican was elected to the senate in 1996 and decided not to seek reelection in 2020.