Former Sen. Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident – POLITICO

The news of Enzi’s death came hours after the announcement that the former senator had “sustained serious injuries” while riding a bicycle near his home in Gillette, Wyo., last week.

Following the accident, Enzi was “life flighted” Friday evening from Gillette to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo., where he was admitted for treatment.

The former senator’s Twitter account tweeted Monday afternoon that the “extent of Enzi’s injuries and the details of the biking accident are unknown at this time. Medical staff continue to evaluate his condition.”

Enzi served four terms in the Senate before retiring in 2020 as chairman of the powerful Budget Committee. He was replaced by former Rep. Cynthia Lummis, a Republican.

Prior to his Senate career, Enzi had served as mayor of Gillette and as a member of the state’s House and Senate. He also served on the U.S. Department of Interior Coal Advisory Committee.

A graduate of The George Washington University and the University of Denver, Enzi was formerly a member of the Wyoming National Guard and an accountant who owned and operated family shoe stores in Wyoming and Montana.