former-sen.-barbara-boxer-assaulted-and-robbed,-her-reps-say

The senator was not seriously injured, her reps said.

July 26, 2021, 11:10 PM

Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland Monday afternoon, her representatives tweeted.

“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured,” the tweet read.

The Oakland Police Department said in a statement to ABC News that it is investigating the incident, which took place around 1:15 p.m.

“The suspect forcefully took loss from the victim, and fled in a nearby waiting vehicle,” the police said in a statement.

Boxer, 80, served as California’s U.S. Senate representative from 1993 to 2017. She also served in the House of Representatives for a decade.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

