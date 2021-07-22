former-rep.-abby-finkenauer-announces-run-for-iowa-senate-seat-held-by-chuck-grassley

Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D) announced Thursday that she’ll run in 2022 for the U.S. Senate in Iowa, a seat currently held by seven-term incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley (R).

Why it matters: Finkenauer is the first major Democrat to announce a Senate run in Iowa, which is expected to be a critical swing state next fall as the party looks to retain or add to its slim majority in the Senate.

The 87-year-old Grassley has not yet said whether he will run for re-election, but Republicans are hoping he does. He has won more than 60% of the vote in each of his last six Senate races.

Finkenauer, 32, served one term in the House after beating out incumbent Rep. Rod Blum (R) in 2018, but she lost her bid for re-election in 2020.

What she’s saying: “He was somebody I used to look up to and believed would actually move things forward. I wouldn’t agree with him on everything and Democrats didn’t.” Finkenauer told Politico about her potential opponent Grassley. “Unfortunately, with his votes lately he’s really left us behind.”

