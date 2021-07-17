former-ohio-state-receiver-ted-ginn,-jr.-retiring-from-nfl

Former Ohio State receiver Ted Ginn, Jr. is retiring from the NFL

During a press conference at his alma mater high school, Cleveland Glenville, Ginn announced that he’s ready to call it a career after fourteen seasons in the NFL. Ginn said the decision was a tough one, but that it was time to turn the page and spend time with family.

“It was a hard decision, but it was one that had to be made,” Ginn said. “I dedicated my life and my time to football my entire life until now, and being able to go out peacefully on a joy is all I wanted.”

Ginn came to Ohio State as a highly sought-after 5-star cornerback prospect from the class of 2004. When he got to Columbus, the coaches turned him into an electric wide receiver and kick returner where he excelled as one of the fastest players to ever run through the tunnel at Ohio Stadium.

After playing for OSU for three seasons, he was then selected by the Miami Dolphins in the 2007 NFL draft as the No. 9 overall pick. He spent his first three years in Miami but also spent time with the 49ers, Carolina Panthers (twice), Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears.

If anything, his career is very underrated. Throughout his 14 years, Ginn played in 193 games (83 as a starter), had 412 catches for 5,472 yards, and totaled 33 touchdowns. He also returned three punts and four kickoffs for scores throughout a very long and productive career.

We wish Ginn nothing but the best in his post-football life. Congrats on a career many would be jealous of.

