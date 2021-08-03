Former Nintendo Of America President Reveals His New Book – Nintendo Life

Update [Tue 3rd Aug, 2021 00:55 BST]: Pre-orders for Reggie’s book have now gone live on Amazon. A hard cover version will set you back $27.99 USD and the Kindle version is priced at $14.99 USD. The current release date is still 24th May 2022.

Original article [Sat 17th Jul, 2021 02:00 BST]: In April 2019, Reggie Fils-Aimé stepped down from his role as Nintendo of America’s president. It might seem like yesterday for some, but since then he’s actually done quite a lot.

He’s now planning to share the story about his rise to the top in a new book – Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo. According to listings online, this book will feature both “leadership lessons” and “inspiring stories” that aided Reggie along the way. As the reader, you’ll apparently be able to use these lessons to springboard their own success and happiness.

“Learn from Reggie how to leverage disruptive thinking to pinpoint the life choices that will make you truly happy, conquer negative perceptions from those who underestimate or outright dismiss you, and master the grit, perseverance, and resilience it takes to dominate in the business world and to reach your professional dreams.”

Here’s what else you can expect to learn:

– About the challenges Reggie faced throughout his life and career-from his humble childhood as the son of Haitian immigrants, to becoming one of the most powerful names in the history of the gaming industry.



– What it takes to reach the top of your own industry, including being brave enough to stand up for your ideas, while also being open to alternative paths to success.



– How to create vibrant and believable visions for your team and company.



– How to maintain relentless curiosity and know when to ask questions to shatter the status quo.

Amazon has the launch date down as 24th May 2022, but this date is no doubt subject to change. When we get an official update about the release date and price of Reggie’s book, we’ll let you know.

