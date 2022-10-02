Former Manchester United striker makes Rashford prediction fans will love

Marcus Rashford had been out of form for some time. During the beginning of 2022/23, though, Rashford has looked a much better player under Erik ten Hag.

With Anthony Martial injured and Cristiano Ronaldo out in the cold following his attempt to leave Manchester United in the summer, Ten Hag has looked to Rashford to fill the void up top in the Premier League.

He has so far featured six times for United this season, scoring three goals and two assists, meaning he is just two goals off matching his goal contribution tally from the entirety of last season.

And now, former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has backed Rashford to score a lot of goals, and believes the Englishman is back to his old self:

“It’s nice to see [Rashford doing well],” he said. “He’s got the confidence back, [he’s] scoring goals. I think he’ll be really happy with that.

“If he can propel Manchester United forward this season, gets us into – I’m not sure what position we are going to end up in exactly, but if we can finish in the top four, it’ll be good.”

“It’s the first time we’ve seen Marcus run in behind and stretch teams since he first got into the first team.

“I think he went away from his strengths [last season], which was stretching teams. If you look at how he’s playing now to when he first got into the team, people will turn around and say, ‘that’s the Marcus Rashford of old.’

“If he sticks to that, he’ll score goals.”

