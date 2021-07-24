former-liverpool-and-man-city-star-rants-about-women-who-have-children-against-the-will-of-men-for-money

Mario Balotelli has related his vengeance over women who have children for men just because of money

The former Italy striker stated that the law should prevent such women from having children if the motive is for money

His ex-girlfriend Clelia Carleenn who is mother of his second has responded saying she is a victim, and that he lies a lot

Mario Balotelli has described as ‘diabolical’ an act in which women have kids for men against his wish just for money.

The Italian striker reportedly got in to heated argument with his ex-girlfriend Clelia Carleenn when he ranted on his Instagram stories where he slammed ‘gold-diggers’.

According to SunSport, the 30-year-old did not mention anyone specifically in his claims, his ex and mother of his second child Carleenn replied and shared the post saying she is a ‘victim’.

Mario Balotelli and daughter Pia.

Photo: Francesco Pecoraro

Source: Getty Images

Both posts have now either expired or deleted.

Balotelli wrote:

“The law should prevent goldiggers from having children against the will of men only to obtain the advantage of money.

“It is diabolical, sad and immoral.

“Family comes with love and not out for convenience. If you are single, you are having fun and cannot provide for yourself, do not use third parties as if they were an ATM but just find a job before having kids.

“Even if the law at times isn’t fair God is and the punishment at the end will be eternal.”

And in her response, Carleenn who is a model replied as translated by Italy News 24.

She wrote:

“I am a victim physically and mentally of him. And he never stops, he never respects mothers. The only thing it does is lie.”

CR7 flaunts girlfriend on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and his lover Georgina Rodriguez cannot have enough of each other as the couples were spotted in matching outfits in CR7’s recent social media post.

The 36-year-old has had a busy season playing in several competitions last season including the Euro 2020 where he won the Golden Boot Award.

The Juventus striker was waxing lyrical on his Instagram post about his partner and supermodel Rodriguez as he captioned it: My beautiful queen’.

Ronaldo takes Georgina on boat cruise

. earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has never hidden his love for his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez as the pair were spotted on a boat cruise while on holiday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was sitting pretty with his lover Georgina on a boat cruise as the Spanish model held on to her man with smiles written all over her face.

However, CR7 will not be too hard on himself after winning the Euro 2020 Golden Boot, emerging the tournament’s all-time top scorer and becoming the joint-top national team goalscorer with 109 strikes.

