Home News Africa Former Jigawa Governor, Ibrahim Aliyu Is Dead – bioreports.com
News Africa

Former Jigawa Governor, Ibrahim Aliyu Is Dead – bioreports.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
former-jigawa-governor,-ibrahim-aliyu-is-dead-–-bioreports.com

A former military governor of Jigawa State, Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu (retd.), is dead.

His death was confirmed on Saturday in a statement by Habibu Nuhu Kila, the Special Adviser Media and Public Relations to Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

According to the statement, the General died in Kaduna on Friday.

The statement read, “His Excellency, Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar MON, mni, of Jigawa State, with utter sadness, announced the death of a former Military Administrator of Jigawa State, Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu rtd., who died yesterday Friday in Kaduna.

“Governor Badaru described the death of General Aliyu as a great loss to the people and government of Jigawa State.

“He said that the late General sacrificed his life for the service of humanity. Governor Badaru prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant him eternal rest and give his family and people of Jigawa State the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Aliyu served as the Military Administrator of the state from 9 December 1993 – 22 August 1996, under General Sani Abacha’s regime.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Insecurity: Nigeria’s UK envoy meets Yoruba, Igbo leaders...

Kano cleric Kabara charged with blasphemy, incitement –...

Lawan disappointed me on e-results transmission, says Ifeanyi...

Omo-Agege defends position on e-results transmission – bioreports

Anambra guber: My exclusion from INEC list temporary...

We will take possession of looted Benin bronzes,...

Five steps for NYSC members to access COVID-19...

Court sentences two cops, three others to death...

Just In: Popular Supermarket Burnt In Abuja

Al Ahly Punish Kaizer Chiefs To Win CAF...

Leave a Reply