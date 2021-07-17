former-jigawa-gov,-ibrahim-aliyu-is-dead

A former military Governor of Jigawa State, Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu (rtd), is dead.

His death was confirmed on Saturday in a statement by Habibu Nuhu Kila, the Special Adviser Media and Public Relations to Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

According to the statement, the General died in Kaduna on Friday.

The statement reads in part: “His Excellency, Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar MON, mni, of Jigawa State with utter sadness, announced the death of a former Military Administrator of Jigawa State, Brigadier General Ibrahim Aliyu rtd., who died yesterday Friday in Kaduna.”

The Governor who stated that the late General had sacrificed his life for the service of humanity, also described the death as a big loss to the people of the state.

The deceased was a military governor of the state from December 1993 to August 1996 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.