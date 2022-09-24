Former investigator: White House called rioter during Jan. 6 attack

NextShark

Fired restaurant manager who threw water at customer’s face claims she used anti-Asian racial slursA restaurant manager in Wisconsin was fired after he was captured on surveillance footage throwing liquid at a customer’s face. Jason Diong, the former manager of the Crab Du Jour restaurant in Greenfield, told local authorities that he doused the woman with a glass of water because she used anti-Asian racial slurs. The woman, who was identified as Mariah Luckette, can be seen on surveillance footage throwing a chair back over the bar at Diong after she was doused with water.

Reuters

Project Veritas loses jury verdict to Democratic consulting firmA federal jury has found Project Veritas, a conservative group often accused of using deceptive tactics, liable for violating wiretapping laws and misrepresenting itself in an undercover effort to target Democratic political consultants. Jurors in Washington on Thursday awarded $120,000 to a member of Democracy Partners, co-founded by self-described progressive strategist Robert Creamer. Democracy Partners claimed it had been infiltrated by a Project Veritas operative who lied about her name and background to obtain an internship during the 2016 presidential campaign, and secretly recorded conversations while working there.

TVLine.com

Shark Tank Premiere Goes Live With Uncut Pitches, Viewer Input — Grade It!ABC’s Shark Tank went live Friday night for its Season 14 premiere, culminating in an offer unlike any other. For the first time ever, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary were joined by a studio audience as they were presented with unedited, unfiltered pitches from hopeful entrepreneurs — […]

