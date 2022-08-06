Home NEWS Former IGP, Tafa Balogun Goes Home Tomorrow
Osun born former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tafa Balogun who died at the Reddington Hospital in Lagos on Thursday would be buried in his hometown, Ila-Orangun, tomorrow Saturday, August 6, 2022.

His remain would leave Lagos early Saturday and he would be buried at his house in Ila-Orangun same day.

Tafa who was recently installed as the Oluomo of Igbomina by Orangun of Ila, Alayeluwa, Oba Wahab Oyedotun, Bibire II, died yesterday at 74, few days to his 75th birthday on August 25.

Balogun was appointed as Nigeria’s 11th Indigenous Inspector-General of Police on March 6, 2002, and was retired on January 17, 2005.

He would also rank as the 19th IGP since 1930 when Britons were appointed as Inspector General of Police.

