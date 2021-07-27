By Chinonso Alozie

Former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, has formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo State.

Ohakim declared his membership of APC, while receiving the APC flag from the State Chairman of APC, Marcellenus Nlemigbo, at his hometown, Okohia in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, on Tuesday.

The former governor said he joined the APC, in obedience to the expectations of his people for the common interests of all of them.

In joining APC, he said: “I think Imo first and is a choice to stay on course. When the entire executive of APC, visited me for registering as a member of APC, I told them that I made my position based on informed choice.”

“I have a unique orientation participating in politics for common interest as against personal interest. This time around I have decided not to swim against the tide, adding that “the host here are the ones that will bury me when I die and since I cannot bury myself when I die I have decided to obey my people,” Ohakim said.



bioreports captured that the event witnessed the presence of the State government officials led by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Cosmos Iwu, Governor Hope Uzodimma’s Chief of Staff, Nnamdi Anyahie.

Also, the leadership of the State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Paul Emeziem was at the declaration ceremonial and a host of political leaders across the three Senatorial zones of the state.



