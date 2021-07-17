Home SPORTS Former Gophers guard Marcus Carr to transfer to Texas
SPORTS

Former Gophers guard Marcus Carr to transfer to Texas

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
former-gophers-guard-marcus-carr-to-transfer-to-texas

Jul. 17—Former Gophers all-Big Ten guard Marcus Carr announced Saturday he will transfer to Texas and new Longhorns head coach Chris Beard.

“Hook em,” he posted on Instagram.

Carr was the U’s best player last season and one of the top targets in the NCAA transfer portal after he entered it this spring. He also explored the NBA draft, but officially took himself out of that field earlier this month.

Carr exited Minnesota days before new Gophers head coach Ben Johnson was hired in March.

Carr, who transferred to Minnesota from Pittsburgh in 2018, set the U’s single season assist record at 207 in 2019-20. Under former coach Richard Pitino, he averaged 19.4 points and 4.9 assists in 29 games last season.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Rose Zhang adds US Girls’ Junior title to...

Football star Terrell Owens supports neighborhood group against...

Charlie Barnes settles in nicely in debut but...

Twins shuffle roster with slew of pitching moves

NBA Finals: Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo enters health and...

Red Sox acquire Phillies pitcher Victor Santos, complete...

Jack Carlin and British Cycling stepping into the...

Tennis Best Bets for July 18

Christopher Bell dominates in New Hampshire Xfinity victory

Caf Champions League final: Aston Villa’s Trezeguet and...

Leave a Reply