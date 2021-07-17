former-gophers-guard-marcus-carr-to-transfer-to-texas

Jul. 17—Former Gophers all-Big Ten guard Marcus Carr announced Saturday he will transfer to Texas and new Longhorns head coach Chris Beard.

“Hook em,” he posted on Instagram.

Carr was the U’s best player last season and one of the top targets in the NCAA transfer portal after he entered it this spring. He also explored the NBA draft, but officially took himself out of that field earlier this month.

Carr exited Minnesota days before new Gophers head coach Ben Johnson was hired in March.

Carr, who transferred to Minnesota from Pittsburgh in 2018, set the U’s single season assist record at 207 in 2019-20. Under former coach Richard Pitino, he averaged 19.4 points and 4.9 assists in 29 games last season.